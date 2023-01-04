Gatesville ISD schools to stock Narcan at all campuses

Narcan is a drug used to combat the effects of fentanyl overdoses.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville Independent School District has taken a new step to ensure its student's safety.

According to an announcement by the district, nurses at Gatesville ISD were able to secure Narcan for each campus in the district after applying for a grant, as well as some unassigned Epi-pens.

Narcan is a drug often used to combat fentanyl overdoses.

According to the announcement, only school nurses and police officers will be allowed to administer Narcan. They also stated that if any medical emergencies occurred that required the use of Narcan or the epi-pens, emergency services would immediately be called and the student will be transported to the nearest urgent care.

The district said that the epi-pens and Narcan could save a child's life in the event of a fentanyl overdose or anaphylaxis.

The announcement also stated that the unassigned epi-pens are not intended to replace student's doctor prescribed epi-pens, but that they will have "a couple extras" on hand in case of emergency.