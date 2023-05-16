Political science professor gives thoughts on Gov. Abbott threatening a special session, veto

Governor Greg Abbott said he would veto the latest version of the school choice bill and warns of a special session.

TEXAS, USA — There are less than two weeks in the 88th Texas Legislature, and Governor Greg Abbott is already discussing bringing lawmakers in for one or more special sessions.

He warns of this action after the lower chamber made changes to Senate Bill 8, the school voucher bill.

“Parents and their children deserve no less,” Abbott said in a statement released on Sunday.

Abbott wants the state to provide parents with money so their student can attend a private school of their choosing. Parents would be given $8,000 in an educational savings account for each student every year.

The newest version of the bill limited eligibility to only students with disabilities, students who attend an F-rated school and those who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Texas has looked at school choice in a number of legislative sessions and each time it has never been able to make it to the finish line.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson tells 6 News the only difference this session is that Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Gov. Abbott are really pushing for it.

"The Lieutenant Governor and the Governor are both behind school vouchers pretty strongly this session, but unless they can bring the Speaker of the House along and the speaker can bring his colleagues they're still not going to get the job done," Jillson explains.

There has been a lot of criticism about Abbott threatening the special session and veto. Many calling it a side-step of the democratic process. Jillson said it's not uncommon for governor's to make this move to get lawmakers to listen to him.

The question is: will it work? Jillson said probably not.

"That may not work with the governor because session after session there hasn't been enough support among Democrats or rural Republicans to pass a school voucher bill and there's not enough support in the House this session," he added.

"So you can call him back as many times as you want, but unless you sweeten the deal, particularly for those rural Republicans, they're going to keep on saying no and [Abbott] is going to keep losing."