NAPLES, Fla. — Remember civics class?

Well, it’s not a thing anymore – and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that’s a bad thing.

He announced a plan on Tuesday that would require all high school seniors to pass a test on basic civics knowledge.

At a news conference in Naples, Fla. with Florida’s education commissioner Richard Corcoran, the governor said it’s critical for young people to prove they understand the lessons of America’s founding fathers – so they can take our representative republic into the future.

DeSantis said 21 percent of young people can’t answer basic questions about government.

He believes a bedrock foundational knowledge of the rights and duties of American citizenship – civics – could have a unifying effect on a country that appears sharply divided.

