G.W. Carver Middle School recommended for replacement in $376-million project proposal

In early June, a community advisory committee suggested Waco ISD replace four of the district's oldest campuses, including the middle school.

WACO, Texas — G.W. Carver Middle School, which is now considered a "loss" by the Waco Independent School District due to an overnight fire, was one of the schools that was pitched for renovations and upgrades in a $376.1 million facilities master plan.

In early June, Waco ISD released the recommendations made by a community advisory committee, which suggested replacing four of the district's oldest campuses with new, larger buildings. This included the middle school, which was built in the 1950s.

The recommendations for G.W. Carver included building a large enough campus to replace it so that it could also accommodate students attending Indian Spring Middle School.

However, recommendations may be different now.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 27, the Waco Fire Department was called out to the school due to a fire that sparked in the front office and spread to the building.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but Waco ISD told 6 News that it was "saddened by the loss of the building."

6 News reached out to Waco ISD to find out about the projected plan and how G.W. Carver will be affected, but school officials said they will provide a live update in a matter of hours.

The time of that live update has not been announced.