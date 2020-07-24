H-E-B shows appreciation for Texas educators with discount on school supplies and essentials

Now through August 27, teachers across the Lone Star State can register online to receive a coupon, which allows them to save up to $50.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is giving teachers a Texas-sized thank you by offering a discount on school supplies and essentials.

Now through August 27, teachers across the Lone Star State can register online to receive a coupon that will give them 15% off select school supplies and office items. Coupons can be redeemed through September 1.

Teachers must register here no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 27 to receive the coupon, which allows them to save up to $50.

Through August 11, H-E-B will also run its annual Back to School donation campaign.

Funds raised during the campaign will go to local nonprofit organizations that will provide school supplies to students in need across Texas. Customers will be able to make donations at the register during checkout.