Channel 6 wants to help Temple ISD students and teachers prepare for the new school year with a "Fill the Bus" school supply drive.

All donations can be made at the KCEN studios at 215 North 3rd St. in downtown Temple. The benefit runs through August 17. Donations will be accepted during regular business hours.

Some of the most needed items include pencils, black and blue pens antibacterial gel, wide ruled paper, inexpensive headphones, plastic folders with brads and pockets and backpacks.

© 2018 KCEN