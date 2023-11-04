'The purpose is to educate children' | The House Committee on Public Education holds hearing over school voucher program

Gov. Greg Abbott has been pushing for a school voucher system since the beginning of 2023. He came one step closer when the Texas Senate passed SB 8 last week.

TEXAS, USA — The debate over school vouchers was front and center at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, April 11. The Texas House Committee on Public Education hosted a public hearing over the issue that's become one of the biggest legislative priorities for the 2023 session.

From the start of 2023, Gov. Abbott has spoken at a dozen “parent empowerment” events where he has pitched education savings accounts, which would allow parents to use state funds to send their kids to non-public schools.

He came one step closer when the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 8 last week.

Now it must get through the house.

Rep. James Frank of District 69 says the goal of school vouchers goes hand in hand with prioritizing parents who have fewer educational choices for their kids.

"We decided to make the priorities based on whether or not you had funds," Frank said. "The purpose of it is the kid, not the school. The purpose is to educate children."

However, representatives on the floor couldn't seem to come to an agreement and are raising concern about the bill.

"I think we're just worried about unintended consequences that maybe would contradict that goal," Rep. James Talarico of District 50 said.

Frank responded to a variety of questions about how selective the program could be. He says school vouchers would be available to everyone and aren't just for private schools, it could also be used for tutoring and homeschooling. There are three priority groups as well.

"The average private school in the state costs around $9,700, so this does give every child an opportunity to go to a private school that gives them 100% of the funds," Frank said.

More concerns were raised at the hearing while Rep. Gina Hinojosa of District 49 questioned the numbers Frank presented - saying they aren't necessarily accurate.

"The vast majority of kids are in urban districts, and we don't get the benefit of small to mid size adjustments," Hinojosa said. "My school district wouldn't get as much as per child as a private school in your voucher."

Representatives are suggesting the funding could be used in other beneficiary ways.

"Why not just take these limited funds that we have and make sure that we create a setting for every child... whether it's academies, early, early college, high schools, or whether it's loosening up the ability for parents to move within public district," Talarico said.

The bill needs 76 votes to pass, but some are saying it will be a tough road. Just last week, the house approved a budget amendment that would ban the use of state funds for school vouchers.

"You may have the very best public school, but there are still going to be kids that fall through the cracks," Frank said. "This gives an opportunity for kids who are falling through the cracks for whatever reason, the opportunity for another option."