MEXIA, Texas —

The Mexia Independent School District was informed Thursday by the Mexia Police Department of an incident involving a Mexia ISD High School student and former district employee.

The teacher was put on leave from their current position in another district and police are still investigating, according to Mexia ISD.

Mexia ISD said in a release that student safety is their number one priority and Mexia Administration was never made aware of any misconduct during the teacher’s employment.

If your Mexia student has any concerns or information, Mexia ISD asked that they reach out to a campus administrator of the Mexia PD.

