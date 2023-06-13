Itasca ISD board deciding fate of superintendent following arrest

Michael Stevens, 47, was arrested in Houston in early June during an undercover sex sting involving an "underage girl."

ITASCA, Texas — Members of the Itasca ISD school board are scheduled to meet Tuesday night to decide whether or not they should fire Superintendent Michael Stevens.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent naked photos of himself to a "15-year-old girl" who was really an undercover officer. He also reportedly requested naked photos and videos of "her."

As of Tuesday, the Texas Education Agency officially received a report from Itasca ISD regarding Stevens. His Texas Education Certificate was flagged as "under investigation."

Last week, the board suspended him with pay. He remains in the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.