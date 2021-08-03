Killeen sophomore named Fort Hood Youth of the Year

Sophomore Iyana Moses stood out against four Fort Hood Youth Clubs with her skills she acquired from the club and church leaders.

KILLEEN, Texas — A sophomore at Shoemaker High School was named Fort Hood Youth of the Year, the Killeen Independent School District announced in a news release.

Sophomore Iyana Moses is a leader at the Bronco Youth Center and nursing center volunteer. In order to compete for the title, she had to complete four essays and a series of interviews where she presented her personal story of overcoming obstacles.

“I thought ‘there is no way I can win this.’ I could see there are others who knew what they were doing,” she said, recalling her experience.

She stood out against four Fort Hood Youth Clubs with her skills she acquired from the club and church leaders to be more aware of other people's feelings and open up to reliable people, the release said.

“What I told the judges is that it’s important to me to communicate my feelings,” she said.

“You don’t know the different backgrounds of people around you,” she added. “It’s important to be a listening ear to help others overcome what they are facing.”

Moses is now preparing for the State Military Youth of the Year Competition where she will be competing against students across the state.

She said even if she doesn’t win, she has won plenty.

“I know how much difference I can make,” she said. “This has been such a learning and growing experience. I’m pushing myself. I’ve had a lot of setbacks, but now I’m making a difference in my family and my community. Making a big difference is really important to me.”

