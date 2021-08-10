Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission offering two $1,000 scholarships for local students

Two lucky Copperas Cove students can receive $1,000 scholarships if they apply before the April 8 deadline. Here's how.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission is offering two $1,000 scholarships for local students in need.

The scholarship will be used towards tuition, books and other related school expenses, according to the Commission.

In order to qualify students must meet the April 8, 4 p.m. deadline as well as:

Copy of your student's current high school transcript

2 letters of recommendation from non-family members

Volunteer for two (2) KCCB events.

Essay

For a complete list of the requirements and application, click here.