KILLEEN, Texas — If you're feeling overwhelmed with all the news about the coronavirus, a Killeen ISD teacher is using her skill of technology and dance to promote happiness and positivity during a time when Central Texans need it the most.

If there's one thing the coronavirus can give you, it's the gift of time. Time for parents to spend with their kids and time for kids to teach parents how to dance.

"I know the kids miss being in dance and that's their second home. A lot of them were texting me and telling me how they were sad about everything. So I wanted to make this more fun," Owner of Spotlight Dance Studio in Harker Heights Tabatha Lemacks said.

Lemacks is also a Killeen ISD technology teacher and she assigned her dance students a challenge. They had to teach one of their 30-second dance routines to one of their parents and perform it.

"It was just neat to see these families bond together and do something together. And with everything that's going on, just to have some positivity come out of it,” Lemacks said.

She said that not being able to work, she feels it's important to use this time to think outside of the box to keep her student active and engaged.

"I just really think positive during this,” Lemacks said. “I know it’s a hard thing to think about and I know we are getting thrown with all kinds of news about updates with the coronavirus, but just try to keep a sense of normalcy for the kids.”

