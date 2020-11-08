Killeen Educator's Association to rally against start of in-person school

The Killeen Educator's Association said in-person learning is not safe and should be limited to virtual only.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Educator's Association planned to hold a rally Tuesday night against starting school with in-person learning.

The group said the return should be limited to virtual learning until COVID-19 cases are under control.

The "Honk for your Health" rally will be from vehicles only starting at 6 p.m. According to the group's Facebook page, the rally goes from Atkinson Ave. at North W.S. Young Dr. to N. 38th St. and finishes at E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.