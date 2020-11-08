Killeen Educator's Association to rally against start of in-person school

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Educator's Association planned to hold a rally Tuesday night against starting school with in-person learning.
The group said the return should be limited to virtual learning until COVID-19 cases are under control.
The "Honk for your Health" rally will be from vehicles only starting at 6 p.m. According to the group's Facebook page, the rally goes from Atkinson Ave. at North W.S. Young Dr. to N. 38th St. and finishes at E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The Killeen Independent School District return to school plan starts with virtual learning on Aug. 17. In-person learning won't start until Sept. 8.