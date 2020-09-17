Killeen ISD African American Literature course to be featured in Washington Post

A new history course at Killeen ISD high schools is the first official history course that specializes in African American history in Texas schools.

KILLEEN, Texas — A new history course at Killeen Independent School District high schools is the first official history course that specializes in African American history in Texas schools, according to KISD.

The course was piloted in a few large school districts a year ago. Now, KISD students have the chance to take it.

Killeen High School History Teacher Keina Cook has received attention from state historians and national media, including the Washington Post.

“I think the course helps to debunk some of the preconceived ideas we have,” Killeen HS junior Landry Searcy. “Studying this topic allows us to learn truth from different perspectives.”