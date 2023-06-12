Killeen ISD announces 4 new principals ahead of 23-24 school year

The principals will be serving Chaparral High School, Eastern Hills Middle School, Rancier Middle School and Manor Middle School.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District announced four new principals ahead of the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Chaparral High School

Dr. Nino Etienne will serve as the new principal for Chaparral High School. This move comes after he served as principal for Eastern Hills Middle School.

According to KISD, students first knew Etienne as "Coach" in 2007 at Willow Springs Elementary School and Killeen High School. He then became Assistant Principal of Killeen High School in 2012, then went to Gateway Middle and High Schools.

"Dr. Etienne has a proven track record of excellence in communication, relationship building, and creating a culture that best supports the mission of the district, teach so that students learn to their maximum potential," the district said. "... Dr. Etienne is a natural motivator and possesses the ability to foster an environment where ideas and collaboration can thrive."

Eastern Hills Middle School

Jacqulyn Bridge will succeed Etienne as principal of Eastern Hills Middle School starting in July.

She began her educational career as a special education teacher in Hawaii, then moved to KISD 10 years ago. In 2017, she became assistant principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School.

"Ms. Bridge prides herself on building relationships, being visible, and creating ample student-parent involvement opportunities," the district said.

Racier Middle School

Dr. Janelle Muhammad is returning to Rancier Middle School as principal this upcoming school year. In 2018, she was the assistant principal for the school before she became the assistant principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School.

"She understands the value of meaningful connections and will work diligently to forge partnerships with parents, community leaders and local organizations," the district said. "By fostering these collaborations, Dr. Muhammad will create a support system that enriches the educational experience for all students."

Manor Middle School

Dr. Cynetria McGriff will be the new principal of Manor Middle School. She brings over 24 years of public education experience and spent most of her tenure in Dallas ISD, including serving as an assistant principal and interim high school principal.

"She believes student success begins with strong systems and structures derived from a grounded campus culture," the district said. "... She has experience leading turnaround campuses and a history of establishing a culture of continuous growth for both students and staff."