Killeen ISD joins others in giving free lunches to all students this upcoming school year

Killeen ISD released its back-to-school events and information for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District will give free breakfast and lunch meals to all students in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Killeen ISD will join other school districts in the area, after announcing their decision in a Facebook post Tuesday along with other helpful information.

Here is everything you need to know to get your kiddos ready for school this year.

Back-to-school events:

July 29, 2021: KISD will host free athletic physicals for all students from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Manor Middle School.

Aug. 12, 2021: KISD's Meet the Teacher night for both elementary and middle schools. Elementary school students can go to their schools from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Middle school students can meet their teachers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 16, 2021: First day of school for all ISD students

Things to know:

In August, Killeen ISD will host readiness days for both middle school and high school students. Dates for each school are listed on their website.

KISD released their Public Health Guide for the 2021-2022 school year.

In their post, the school district also released their school supplies lists, bus schedules, bell schedules, and more.