"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school

Elementary schools across the district celebrated with snacks, activities and costumes.

KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves.

They were not the only students to join in on the fun however, students from across Killeen Independent School District and across the country celebrated their 100th day in school.

The 100th day of school is a milestone celebrated by many schools across the country, as it typically represents the halfway point of the school year, which often falls somewhere in mid-February.

Killeen ISD students were able to ring in the first 100 days, marking the occasion with everything from food to fun challenges to "100" themed costumes.

The Cubs of Pat Carney Elementary School celebrated by sorting 100 snacks, creating shorts covered in 100 items and by showing off their fashion sense by dressing as 100-year-olds, much like Samantha Thompson's class at Cedar Valley.

Haynes Elementary students accepted the challenge of making the number 100 in 100 different ways. With the help of teachers and classroom aides, they not only took on the challenge, they succeeded by creating a giant poster showcasing their ideas.

Kids at Pershing Park Elementary practiced counting to 100 in a variety of different ways through math while donning crowns that read "You can count on me".

Other campuses across the district also marked the occasion with 100-day word problems or by creating lists of 100 words they knew how to spell.

“Our staff at Haynes is so thankful for the honor of taking the journey of growth and celebration with our Hornets as they strive to achieve their goals this year!” said Campus Instructional Specialist Jennifer Kennison.

Kennison is not the only one who appreciated the effort of the district. Alice W. Douse Kindergartener Josephine O. also voiced her excitement for the second half of the school year.