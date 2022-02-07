The district says they recognizes school counselors as being actively committed to helping students explore their abilities, strengths and talents.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD will officially recognize Feb. 7 through Feb. 11 as National School Counselor Week.

The proposal came at a Jan. 25 school board meeting, presented by Director of Elementary Guidance Services Shannon Lumar and Director of Secondary Guidance Services Michelle Taylor.

Counselors are important for the district as they help educators and parents help students reach their goals, according to KISD. With the pandemic still being in play, youth depression and anxiety have seen a steady climb in numbers.

Mental Health America says, just last year, 50% of teens did not receive the mental health services they needed, in a newly reported study.

Schools throughout the district will encourage students, staff and parents to acknowledge the important role of school counselors in the overall education of our children, the district says.

Currently, the district employs more than 100 school counselors throughout the district’s 51 campuses, according to KISD.