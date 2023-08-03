Killeen ISD gives safe driving PSA ahead of start of school

Drivers are reminded to slow down for flashing yellow lights, and stop for flashing red lights.

KILLEEN, Texas — Schools are starting up again across Central Texas, which means school zones will once again be in effect as students make their way back to class.

As the start of the school year gets closer, the Killeen Independent School District is reminding drivers to be careful and slow down as they make their way through the district's school zones.

The district is especially asking drivers to be mindful of lights. KISD said school zone flashing lights will be active and running on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11 to remind drivers to slow down.

KISD reminds drivers that they should slow down if they see flashing yellow lights, and they must stop if red lights are flashing.

The first day of school at Killeen ISD will be Monday, Aug. 14.