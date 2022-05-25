Killeen ISD graduations to have increase in law enforcement

The district also announced an increase of law enforcement patrols across its campuses as they close out the school year.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District announced Wednesday that there will be an increase in law enforcement present at its five graduation ceremonies happening at the Bell County Expo.

Wednesday night marks the first night of ceremonies at the expo.

Additionally, police departments from the district, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood will provide extra patrolling of Killeen ISD campuses as the district closes out the school year.

"As a community the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we are committed to being visible inside and outside of our campuses," the district said.

The district is also encouraging parents and students to immediately report any rumors of potential violence to campus administration, KISD Police or by submitting an anonymous tip online here.