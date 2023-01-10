Calling all educators: Killeen ISD hosting hiring day for classroom aides

The district says that hourly rates are between $13 and $14, with numerous other benefits.

KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to teach the next generation? Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring day on Jan. 11, 2023.

The goal of the event is to hire classroom aides for different elementary and middle schools across the district.

The event will take place at the Jackson Professional Learning Center- Conference Room B at 902 Rev. RA Abercrombie Dr. in Killeen from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the district aides can make $13 to $14 an hour, with health, dental and life benefits, as well as professional development opportunities.

Those interested are asked to bring proof of education such as a high school diploma, GED or college transcript. Interviews will be held onsite.