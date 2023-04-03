Killeen ISD hosts job fair for all positions

On Saturday, Mar. 4, Killeen ISD hosted a job fair at Harker Heights High School accepting applications for all positions.

KILLEEN, Texas — With around two more months left in the school year, Killeen Independent School District hosted a job fair for all positions from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4.

Harker Heights High School was flooded with people looking for jobs.

"I came here with the expectation of finding a job, and that's what I did," Monica Washington, KISD school nutritionist, said.

With various positions open for hire, there was something for everyone.

"We are looking for special education teachers, bi-lingual teachers, core teachers, bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition workers, substitute teachers, so if you're looking for a job this is where you need to be," Tina Cole, KISD Director for Recruitment and Retention, said.

Lashonda Chandler-Marshall decided it was time for a shift from health care to special education or early year teaching.

"I want to use the knowledge that I have gained in my experience through the years to help someone as they proceed and progress in their education goals, and be successful in life," said Chandler-Marshall.

Attending the job fair and handing over a resume were the first big steps for many people.

"This job fair that we host here in Killeen, we get a lot of applicants and we make a lot of hires here," Cole said.

Monica Washington came to the job fair looking to work in food nutrition, and she walked away with a new title.

"I already knew what job I was applying for," Washington said. "I already knew some of the questions. I went in and did some research, and I am super excited that I got the job."

Killeen ISD recently implemented a new fall break for the 2023/2024 school year, as well as a competitive starting salary.

"Our starting salary for Killeen ISD is $56,160 which is very competitive for this area. So, we are hoping too that that will attract teachers to our area," Cole said.

As eager applicants walked through the doors, they left feeling even better.

"I feel very confident in myself that I'll get the position that I want. I really, really do," said Chandler-Marshall.

If you weren't able to make it to the job fair, you can check out www.killeenisd.org to apply for available jobs.