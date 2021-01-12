x
Education

Killeen ISD to host job fair in January; hires can receive $1,000 sign-on stipend

Killeen ISD will be conducting on-site interviews during next year's job fair at the KISD Career Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD will be hosting on-the-spot interviews for open positions in the district on Jan. 4. 

The job fair will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KISD Career Center, 320 Stagecoach Rd., according to a Facebook post.

According to the district, it are looking to hire "auxiliary positions" including bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, aides and teachers.

When it comes to pay, depending on the position, you can receive a sign-on stipend of up to $1,000, according to the district. 

Interested applicants can apply online both before and after the job fair here. 

