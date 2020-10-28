Killeen ISD makes changes to 2020-2021 school year

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft and the Board of Trustees announced changes to the 20-21 academic calendar to include seven extra early out days, and seven new remote learning days for students at the October 27 board meeting. The changes provide educators additional time to plan and prepare lessons, Killeen ISD said.



On remote learning days, students will learn online at home or at their home campus to receive instructional support. Students that are present on campus on remote learning days must bring their district-issued device with them or are encouraged to bring a personal device if they have one available.



Fridays including November 6, December 4, January 22, February 19, March 26, April 23 and May 21 will now be Student Remote Learning Days. All employees are required to report as scheduled on these days, Killeen ISD said.



Campuses will be open for students who do not have access to technology or the internet. Prek-3 and Prek-4 students will be provided with assignments that can be completed without technology. If a student does not complete the work for the assigned remote day, the student will be counted absent, Killeen ISD said.



District Administrators will be assigned to campuses to provide students instructional support on the remote learning days to allow teachers to focus on planning.