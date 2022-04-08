x
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too

There are still a handful of schools within Killeen ISD that will continue offering both free breakfast and lunch, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year.

The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.

According to the district, lunch will cost $2.75 for elementary students and $3 for middle and high school students. However, if your child qualifies for reduced meals, they will get their lunch meal for free.

Click here for the application.

Free breakfast applies to all students, even if they don't qualify for reduced lunch.

There are still a handful of schools within Killeen ISD that will continue offering both free breakfast and lunch, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision. Find out if your child school applies by clicking here.

Paper applications can be picked up by the School Nutrition Office at 5708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

