Killeen ISD offers full-day pre-K for youngest learners

The programs are available to 4 and 5-year-old children, with a Spanish bilingual option at a handful of schools in the district.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is reminding the community of the early childhood education programs offered, including full-day programs for four and 5-year-old children in the district and even as young as three for military families.

The programs are free and include full academic offerings, including music and physical education and are taught by teachers. Breakfast and lunch are also offered through the program.

Killeen ISD also has Spanish bilingual programs for students at a handful of schools in the district.

The programs are available to four and 5-year-old kids in the district, while kids as young as 3 years of age can participate if a parent is in the military.

"Children who complete pre-kindergarten are more prepared for kindergarten, develop age-appropriate skills and benefit from a balanced approach to early literacy and socialization," the district said in a release. "PreK-3 class sizes are small and each classroom includes two adults, a certified teacher and a classroom aide."

Killeen ISD reports that current enrollment for kindergarten and pre-K are "significantly lower" than district projections.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district's annual Pre-K Roundup will be hosted virtually.