Killeen ISD receives 2 prestigious awards for fiscal transparency, financial excellence

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District received two prestigious awards by state and national government entities regarding their fiscal transparency and financial excellence, according to a news release Thursday.

“The KISD Business Services Team is to be applauded for their tremendous efforts in ensuring our community is provided excellent fiscal transparency related to the financial operations of the District," said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

According to the news release, Killeen ISD was awarded the "Transparency Star Award" and "Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting" (30th year in a row) for "going beyond required reporting guidelines to make financial information available and to make data clear and meaningful for the public."

The Transparency Star Award requires entities like KISD to make financial information accessible online, the news release said. This includes:

Expenditures as total and per capita or per student

Revenues from all entity funds expressed as total and per capita or per student amounts

Total full-time equivalent positions for all personnel

Revenues from property taxes as total and per capita or per student

Revenues from sales taxes as total and per capita or per student

Killeen ISD also makes raw budget information for the current fiscal year available, as well as raw format check registers for three complete fiscal years, and budgets and annual financial reports from the last five years, according to the news release.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence requires “'full spirit of disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report," the news release said.