Killeen ISD receives state approval on asynchronous learning plan

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency approved Killeen Independent School District’s plan to provide asynchronous virtual learning for students who request it for the 2020-2021 school year.

School districts in Texas are required to submit an asynchronous learning plan to the TEA to ensure they meet the needs of students and the community, due to COVID-19.

The entire plan is available on the Killeen ISD website. Highlights of the Killeen ISD plan to provide asynchronous learning include:

Teacher interaction and availability to students will be predictable and clearly defined and meet the state’s daily instructional time requirements for each grade level.

Students with special needs will receive appropriate personalized support as teachers continue to follow Individual Education Plans to meet specific student needs.

Virtual learning will address the state’s required curriculum.

Students are expected to log in to each course daily and to complete assignments, to participate in class, as well as seek teacher assistance when needed. Student engagement and progress are to be defined, measurable and published online.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “We appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness that went into this comprehensive plan on the part of many. We will remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure quality educational programs are being delivered across all environments.”