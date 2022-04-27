Killeen ISD releases names of new school, stadium; to rename Nolan Middle School

Killeen ISD will open the 'Joseph L. Searles III Stadium' at Chaparral High School, named after one of the first African American graduates from Killeen HS.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD released the new names of two of its schools and one of its stadiums after its Board of Trustees unanimously approved the names following community input.

One of its new middle schools that will be located south of Chaparral High School will be named after Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock, after a former state representative, the district said in a news release.

"Hailed as a champion for public education, Aycock was the chair of the House Public Education committee and proudly supported Career and Technical Education programs in the state. Aycock served on the Killeen ISD school board for three years in the late 1980’s and has continued to support the district," the district said.

The school will house Killeen ISD's third STEM program and is expected to open in Fall 2024.

Additionally, this August, Killeen ISD will open the 'Joseph L. Searles III Stadium' at Chaparral High School, named after one of the first African American graduates from Killeen ISD in 1959. It will be the district's second regional stadium.

"He excelled both academically and on the football field. He went on to play for the New York Giants and became the first African American to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange in 1970. Mr. Searles passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 79, leaving a legacy of empowerment, leadership and community," the district said.

Finally, one of its current schools, Nolan Middle School, will be renamed the Franklin & Emily Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, per a news release.