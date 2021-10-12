Killeen ISD school board sets new attendance zones to include new high school

The rezoning plan was approved to accommodate the opening of Chaparral High School at 4400 Chaparral Rd.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved the proposed high school rezoning plan that will take effect in the 2022-23 school year with the opening of Chaparral High School, the school district announced.

The new campus is in the south-central portion of the district at 4400 Chaparral Rd., south of the Yowell Ranch subdivision.

All four existing comprehensive high school campus attendance zones will be impacted by the changes associated with the approved rezoning plan, per the district.

KISD held several rezoning hearings and gathered feedback from the community prior to the approval of the new attendance zones.

Current ninth through eleventh grade students will be allowed to grandfather next year, if they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements, the district said.

Additionally, current eighth through eleventh grade students will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Chaparral High School, if they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements, according to KISD.