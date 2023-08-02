San Antonio-area school district names Killeen ISD's Dr John Craft as lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. John Craft will replace Dr. Brian Woods as Superintendent of Northside ISD.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Monday, Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft was named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Northside ISD in San Antonio.

Craft will be replacing its current superintendent, Dr. Brian Woods, who is retiring of the current school year following a 31-year career with Northside ISD.

"Northside Independent School District is getting a dynamic superintendent," according to a statement by KISD. "While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident that the opportunity to lead Killeen Independent School District will attract some of the best professionals in the education field."

Craft joined Killeen ISD as Deputy Superintendent in 2012 then was named the Superintendent of Schools in January 2015.

During his time with the district, Killeen ISD expanded its academic program. The district formed a partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, which helped form the district's Early College High School in 2015. As a result, Educate Texas named it a model College and Career Readiness school.

STEM also became available to all high school and middle school students during Craft's time at KISD.

Additionally, the district saw an expansion of two high schools, two middle schools and seven elementary schools. The district also renovated and upgraded facilities to include a $100-million renovation to the oldest high school in the district, according to a news release.

"Under his leadership, the school district has continued a pattern of growth, opening numerous new schools, enhancing advanced academic options, strengthening community partnerships, and bringing to pass a historic bond program," the district said.