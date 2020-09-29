Killeen ISD teacher named National Lifetime Achievement Award finalist

The 2020 Region IV Lifetime Achievement Award helps to recognize educators in CTE for their leadership and contributions to the field.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District Career Center teacher Brenda Drawdy is a national finalist for a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Career and Technical Educators.

ACTE is a nationally recognized program that partners with career and technical education programs. The 2020 Region IV Lifetime Achievement Award helps to recognize educators in CTE for their leadership and contributions to the field, according to Killeen ISD.

In a 48-year career, Drawdy has taught 17 different subjects and currently teaches interior design and entrepreneurship.

Drawdy won two Teacher of the Year Awards in 2019 which include the Texas Association for Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year award and the Texas Industrial Vocational Association Teacher of the Year. Drawdy serves on the state Skills USA Board of Directors and is the State Past-President of the Texas Industrial Vocational Association, all while she flourishes in her role as a teacher at the KISD Career Center, according to Killeen ISD.

ACTE will induct the five Lifetime Achievement Award recipients into the ACTE Hall of Fame on December 3 during the Virtual Awards Gala. In addition to these two honors, Drawdy is in the running as one of five finalists for the 2021 national title. That winner will also be announced during the ceremony.

“I like to think of innovative ways to challenge students,” she said. “I push them to do what they think they can’t do.”