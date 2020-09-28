Killeen ISD to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students

Killeen Independent School District will start to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students at all campuses Monday, October 5 through Friday, December 18.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will start to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students at all campuses Monday, October 5 through Friday, December 18. The limited funding for these meals is available through USDA waivers, as part of the Coronavirus Relief Act, according to Killeen ISD.

Meals will be available on traditional school days and do not include holidays or weekends. Students will be able to go through the cafeteria line and receive a free meal. A la carte items will still be available for purchase in the cafeteria.

Virtual Learners will be able to continue to pick up meals from their home campus during designated times. Students can pick up both breakfast and lunch. Pick up locations will remain the same, according to Killeen ISD.

In addition to Killeen ISD students, the waiver allows the district to provide a free meal to any child between the ages of 0-18. Parents can pick up meals without any required documentation if children are present. If children are not present, proper documentation is required, according to Killeen ISD.

Acceptable forms of documentation include:

An official school letter

A student report card

A student ID card

Attendance records with a student’s names

A birth certificate

If the waiver is discontinued by the USDA before December 18, Killeen ISD will notify parents of any changes. When normal instruction returns in January 2021, normal meal prices will resume, according to Killeen ISD.