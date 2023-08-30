Killeen ISD welding courses sees more students and girls involved than ever before

Killeen ISD offers more welding classes so they can accommodate the increase in students and girls interested in the trade.

KILLEEN, Texas — More girls are joining the trade of welding at Killeen ISD, as the number of students joining the courses in the trade rise.

Rebecca Cantrell is one of the female students taking on welding.

14 of the 80 students involved in the welding courses are women, helping the future of welding become more diverse.

"I feel like this puts us on the same level as men because it's showing that we can do the same thing you [men] can," Cantrell said.

Cantrell's instructors see how vital girls in the profession having is.

"We have a lot of girls that can out weld the boys," first year welding instructor Nick Lee said.

Lee added that many times they'll have the girls step in to show the male students how to do something.

Co-instructor John Bridestine said many of their girls do exceptional work and have some of the best work in their classes.

Having more girls in the program has allowed Cantrell to feel more comfortable too. She said it's nice to be able to talk and work with fellow students who are women.

"It adds diversity, instead of it being men, men, men," she added.

The program itself has seen a great influx of students, with around 80 involved and 40 still waiting to get in.

The instructors were able to add an extra course for seniors, which starts well before the first bell, allowing for more students to have access to the shop and skills learned in each course.

"When I first got here I couldn't use a tape measurer, now I can build anything," senior welder Placido Gibbons said.

Bridestine and Lee said all of their students gain real world experience from their courses.

They learn how to work together, weld safely and take their skills into the real world.

"Many of these kids will walk out of here ready to start their first job," Bridestine said.