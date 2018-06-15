A Killeen middle school teacher received special recognition from the Texas Education Agency when she was named Secondary Counselor of the Year for Region 12.

Deborah Fay is a counselor at Manor Middle School. The award, started five years ago, recognizes exemplary school counseling programs and elite counselors in the region, according to a press release from Killeen ISD.

"Mrs. Fay ensures that programs are in a place that will meet the needs, not just academic, for all students," said Manor Middle School Principal Jennifer Washington.

Fay has served as a counselor for 14 years according to the district. She said counseling is an evolving art, using solution-focused methods and impact therapy.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said, “We are very proud of Ms. Fay and the job she does every day serving her students. Our counselors work tireless hours to ensure students are on trajectories to meet their goals and educational aspirations. Ms. Fay is a testament to this endeavor and we praise her accomplishment.”

Based in Waco, ESC Region 12 serves 77 school districts, 12 charters and private/parochial schools in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.

