x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Grant applications reopen for Killeen nonprofit youth organizations in December

$200K has been allocated and up to $150K is available in funding for youth nonprofits

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with Killeen youth.

During Tuesday night's countil workshop, the city of Killeen reopened its grant funding Killeen's nonprofit youth organizations for a second time.

The grant application process will now be open from Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023. 

Nine youth nonprofits were approved during April to May 2022 for a total of $90,000.- The following month through July, the city says, eleven youth nonprofits were awarded an additional $110,000 through the PFC grant program. 

A total of $150,000 now remains in available funding, according to the city. 

Each applicant is limited to a maximum of $10,000 and there are nine eligibility requirements. For more information visit here.

More on KCENtv.com:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out