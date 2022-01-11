Grant applications reopen for Killeen nonprofit youth organizations in December

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with Killeen youth.
During Tuesday night's countil workshop, the city of Killeen reopened its grant funding Killeen's nonprofit youth organizations for a second time.
The grant application process will now be open from Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023.
Nine youth nonprofits were approved during April to May 2022 for a total of $90,000.- The following month through July, the city says, eleven youth nonprofits were awarded an additional $110,000 through the PFC grant program.
A total of $150,000 now remains in available funding, according to the city.
Each applicant is limited to a maximum of $10,000 and there are nine eligibility requirements. For more information visit here.
