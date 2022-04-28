Killeen Pre-K, Kindergarten Roundup | School Registration starts May 2

The Roundup will be for parents who want to sign up their child for the 2022-2023 school year.

KILLEEN, Texas — Parents of children three to five are encouraged to attend Killeen's Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup May 2 through May 3.

The event will be for parents who want to sign up their child for the 2022-2023 school year. Orientation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, according to the district.