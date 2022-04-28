Killeen Pre-K, Kindergarten Roundup | School Registration starts May 2

KILLEEN, Texas — Parents of children three to five are encouraged to attend Killeen's Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup May 2 through May 3.
The event will be for parents who want to sign up their child for the 2022-2023 school year. Orientation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, according to the district.
Parents will have the opportunity to view the campus and meet principals, teachers and counselors, as stated by the district. Parents can register for the event and find out all required documents needed by grade here.