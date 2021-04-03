Killeen ISD names new Executive Director for Elementary Schools

Iris Felder is the current principal at Brookhaven Elementary School.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District has a new Executive Director for Elementary Schools. On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. John Craft appointed Iris Felder for the role.

Felder is the current principal at Brookhaven Elementary School. She's known to empower children to believe they can achieve their goals and dreams through hard work and dedication, a KISD news release said.

She began her career working in elementary education in 2002 when she accepted a role as a second grade teacher at Reeces Creek Elementary. Over the next 10 years, Felder served as a District Mentor Trainer, Curriculum Instructional Specialist and Assistant Principal for Cedar Valley Elementary.

In her new role as Executive Director of Elementary Schools next school year, Felder will:

Oversee the Elementary campuses that feed into the Ellison and Shoemaker High School feeder patterns

Monitor campus improvement plans, facilitate coaching walks and assist principals with short- and long-term goals to create thriving campus cultures

Coordinate Professional Development to campus leadership teams and co-facilitate the district’s ASPIRE program