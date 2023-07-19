Killeen-Temple area ranks high in least educated area in Texas, new study suggests

Within Texas specifically, out of the 10 cities/metro areas included, the Killeen-Temple area ranked 6 out of 10, making it the fourth least educated metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Temple area ranks among one of the least educated metropolitan areas in Texas, according to a new study by WalletHub.

On July 17, WalletHub released the results in its study, "2023's Most & Least Educated Cities in America." It compared 150 of the largest metropolitan in the U.S. using metrics like the percentage of adults with high school diplomas or college degrees, the quality of the public school system and various socioeconomic challenges based on race and gender.

Overall, the Killeen-Temple area ranked 120 out of 150 with a score of 42.72 out of 100.

Within Texas specifically, out of the 10 cities/metro areas included, the Killeen-Temple area ranked 6 out of 10, making it the fourth least educated city in the state, according to Wallet Hub.

The top three educated Texas cities/metro areas:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

The bottom three educated Texas cities/metro areas:

Brownsville-Harlingen McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Beaumont-Port Arthur

Overall, the purpose of the study was to see where the highly-educated folks are flocking.