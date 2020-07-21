KISD receives PPE shipment from TEA as school year approaches

The district received three truck loads of protective masks, face shields and hand sanitizer

KILLEEN, Texas — As the 2020-2021 school year quickly approaches, Killeen ISD received the first of several expected deliveries off Personal Protective Equipment. The shipment, which arrived Tuesday, was massive and included the following:

4,832 gallons of thin-gel hand sanitizer

74,000 adult cloth masks

286,000 adult disposable masks

122,000 child disposable masks for children

350 no-touch digital thermometers for school clinics

1,350 face shields for school nutrition employees and various elementary staff

School district drivers will transport the PPE items across the community prior to the first scheduled day of classes, August 17.

"It’s been busy times and it’s going to get busier," said KISD Coordinator for Distribution Center Adam Eccleston.

District officials said another load of gloves, masks and face shields from the Texas Education Agency is expected before school begins as well as about 800 pallets of school supplies.

“It’s definitely an unusual time – out of the ordinary,” said Eccleston, who said he and the other employees of the distribution center appreciate their role as a helpmate to the overall operation of schools. “It’s very rewarding to help during this time of crisis."

The new loads of PPE equipment come at a time when families continue to express their intentions to send their students back to the classroom. Parents also have the option to use the virtual learning platforms. Parents must make a decision on their preferred learning method no later than Monday, July 27.

Killeen ISD announced this week that all students, regardless of age, and staff will be required to wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For the very latest real-time updates from Killeen ISD, you can check out the updated protocols on the district's website in the Return to Learn section.