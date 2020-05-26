KILLEEN, Texas — This year will go down as one of the most challenging times for the graduating Class of 2020 after their most memorable year was interrupted by COVID-19, shutting down classrooms, sports, drama productions, band concerts and school dances.
The Killeen School District is keeping one tradition alive, albeit in a different way, as they congratulate the Class of 2020 with a three-day virtual graduation this weekend. The event will honor nearly 2,500 seniors from five high schools.
The schedule includes the following:
- Early College High School 1 p.m. Friday, May 29
- Ellison High School 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30
- Harker Heights High School 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30
- Shoemaker High School 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31
- Killeen High School 7 p.m. May 31
The virtual commencements will include pre-recorded speeches from the superintendent, five high school principals, 10 valedictorians and salutations and other speakers across the district. KISD has also made preparations to provide video services for Holland ISD for its planned virtual graduation ceremony.
The virtual graduation will include professionally announced names of every graduate. Students who submitted requested information will also see their photo appear in a slide on the screen.
KISD also announced that, if conditions allow, they have also reserved July
20-21 for in-person commencement ceremonies.
The schedule for in-person ceremonies is as follows:
- Early College High School 2 p.m. Monday, July 20
- Ellison High School 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21
- Harker Heights High School 10 a.m. Monday, July 20
- Shoemaker High School 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21
- Killeen High School 6 p.m. Monday, July 20
More stories on KCENTV.com
Pizza Hut celebrates Class of 2020 with free medium pizzas
Killeen ISD to hold drive-thru diploma pick up celebration for graduates
UIL gives green light for high school workouts to start June 8 in Texas