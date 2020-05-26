KILLEEN, Texas — This year will go down as one of the most challenging times for the graduating Class of 2020 after their most memorable year was interrupted by COVID-19, shutting down classrooms, sports, drama productions, band concerts and school dances.

The Killeen School District is keeping one tradition alive, albeit in a different way, as they congratulate the Class of 2020 with a three-day virtual graduation this weekend. The event will honor nearly 2,500 seniors from five high schools.

The schedule includes the following:

Early College High School 1 p.m. Friday, May 29

Ellison High School 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Harker Heights High School 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Shoemaker High School 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31

Killeen High School 7 p.m. May 31

The virtual commencements will include pre-recorded speeches from the superintendent, five high school principals, 10 valedictorians and salutations and other speakers across the district. KISD has also made preparations to provide video services for Holland ISD for its planned virtual graduation ceremony.

The virtual graduation will include professionally announced names of every graduate. Students who submitted requested information will also see their photo appear in a slide on the screen.

KISD also announced that, if conditions allow, they have also reserved July

20-21 for in-person commencement ceremonies.

The schedule for in-person ceremonies is as follows:

Early College High School 2 p.m. Monday, July 20

Ellison High School 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21

Harker Heights High School 10 a.m. Monday, July 20

Shoemaker High School 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21

Killeen High School 6 p.m. Monday, July 20

