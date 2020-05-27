KILLEEN, Texas — As Killeen ISD looks to close out a very unusual school year that has closed classrooms and forced students to learn a distance, they are beginning to focus their attention on the upcoming school year, which begins August 17.

KISD said that despite the challenges associated with the upcoming year, the mission remains the same: "Teach so that students learn to maximize their potential."

To do that, the district said they will provide students with free school supplies for the upcoming school year. KISD will not provide backpacks, lunchboxes, headphones, PreK nap mats and Secondary PE uniforms.

“Families across Central Texas are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and we want to continue to support our students and their families and not cause additional financial burden with the added expenses of school supplies,” said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

A list of items, including personal items, needed for each grade will be released later this summer.

As for registration, KISD announced that online preregistration for current students and PreK and Kindergarten Round is happening now while new student registration will open online beginning June 1.

The district said if COVID-19 restrictions continue into the 2020-2021 school year, they could enter into a hybrid calendar using an extended school year. They are also looking into blending online and in-person learning. Parent input will be asked for before any plans are made final.

