La Vega ISD to feed students free of charge

Free and reduced applications are not required for the 2020-2021 school year

BELLMEAD, Texas — La Vega Independent School District announced Wednesday that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year and that applications for the program won't be necessary.

"Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals," the district said in a statement. "This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals at no charge."