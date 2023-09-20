Lake Belton Highschool student shines as 2024 National Merit Semifinalist

Among a pool of 16,000 high school students from across the nation, Gupta's outstanding academic achievements have earned him a spot on this list.

BELTON, Texas — Lake Belton High School announced that one of its senior students, Shrey Gupta, had achieved the distinction of being named a 2024 National Merit Semifinalist.

On Sept. 13th, Superintendent Matt Smith, Ed.D., and Principal Steele Hangin orchestrated a surprise for Gupta during one of his classes. It was during this special moment that Gupta learned of his part in the 69th annual National Merit Semifinalists list.

Principal Hangin praised Gupta's dedication to academics, saying, "this accomplishment is a testament to Shrey's exceptional dedication to academics. He demonstrates a passion for learning and serving others in and out of the classroom."

As a National Merit Semifinalist, Gupta finds himself in the distinguished company of less than one percent of high school seniors nationwide. Dr. Smith expressed the community's excitement, stating, "The Big Red Community celebrates this remarkable achievement and looks forward to Shrey's continued success on his educational journey. We have no doubt that his talent and determination will continue to lead him toward a future filled with outstanding accomplishments and contributions to society."