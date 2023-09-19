Leander ISD responds to Gov. Abbott's claim that it didn't pass out free copies of the Constitution

Gov. Greg Abbott claimed the district refused to distribute free copies of the Constitution to students. Leander ISD says that isn't true.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEANDER, Texas — We're taking a look at a social media back-and-forth between a local school district and Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Monday, Abbott posted on X, claiming that Leander ISD refused to distribute free copies of the Constitution to students. He said that the district said it was "against their policies of maintaining neutrality on political or religious issues," and linked to an article from The Epoch Times, a far-right media outlet.

"That's outrageous," the governor wrote. "EVERY school should teach the Constitution."

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell reposted Abbott, saying he wasn't surprised.

However, Leander ISD also made a post on X, saying that the governor's claims weren't true.

"This information is not accurate," the district wrote. "Our middle school campuses have been accepting this donation since Friday in recognition of Celebrate Freedom Week."