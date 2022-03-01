LIST | Local school districts remaining open or closed due to COVID-19 cases

The following school districts announced whether or not they are going to resume classes.

TEMPLE, Texas — With COVID-19 cases surging across Central Texas, the following school districts announced whether or not they are going to resume classes as normal after winter break:

Belton ISD

Belton Independent School District is moving to Scenario 3 of the COVID-19 Response Plan, which includes limiting school visitors, social distancing and increased cleaning.

Baylor University

Baylor resumed operations on Jan. 4, but its website said in-person learning will resume Jan. 18 with precautionary measures in place through the first two weeks of the semester. Face coverings are required in certain indoor settings, such as in all academic classrooms and labs.

Campus COVID testing resumes Jan. 5. See the COVID testing webpage for hours/locations.

The Baylor Health Center reopens Jan. 10 & vaccination clinic Jan. 12.

Marlin ISD

Marlin Independent School District announced on its website that it will delay bringing back students for the spring semester.

The new date for students to return is Jan. 10.

Midway High School

Despite 33 students and staff members at Midway High School testing positive for COVID-19, classes are expected to resume on Jan. 5.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said out of the 33 confirmed cases, six were staff members and the rest were students in various grades.

Parents were told in the letter that they will be contacted by the school if their child was found to be in close contact with those who tested positive.

Though school is set to resume like normal, the letter stresses to parents to monitor their children for any potential symptoms before they go to school each morning and to keep them home if they do.

Salado ISD

Salado ISD plans to continue recommending masks and social distancing when possible, as well as keeping students and staff home when necessary. and of course keeping the kiddos and staff home when necessary.

The district will announce whether or not adjustments will need to be made in the future.

Temple ISD

The district released a letter to parents saying they are following the CDC's most recent guidance related to cutting down the minimum required quarantine from 10 days to fuve days if asymptomatic or if symptom-free for 24 hours.

However, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott says the full 10-day quarantine will be allowed.

"Some people even though they're asymptomatic, they want to stay in quarantine for 10 days and so we have told our staff and our students that it's a personal decision and we will support you," Ott told 6 News.

The district will announce whether or not adjustments will need to be made in the future.

Waco ISD

Waco ISD resumed classes Jan. 4.