Winter storm warning forcing school closings and delays in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Here is an updated list of school districts and universities that will either be closed or delayed due to winter weather conditions.
Gholson ISD - Closing 1 p.m. Monday
Killeen ISD - After school activities canceled Monday
Rosebud-Lott ISD - Closing 2 p.m. Monday, Closed Tuesday
Whitney ISD - Closing 2 hours early Monday, Two hour delay Tuesday
