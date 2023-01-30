x
Education

Winter storm warning forcing school closings and delays in Central Texas

This list will show any school closures and delays caused by the sub-freezing temps and precipitation expected.

TEMPLE, Texas — Here is an updated list of school districts and universities that will either be closed or delayed due to winter weather conditions

For a continually updated list of school closings and delays click here.

Gholson ISD - Closing 1 p.m. Monday

Killeen ISD - After school activities canceled Monday

Rosebud-Lott ISD - Closing 2 p.m. Monday,  Closed Tuesday

Whitney ISD - Closing 2 hours early Monday, Two hour delay Tuesday

6 News will keep you updated on more schools closures as they are announced.

