x
Local Amber Alert for missing 14-year-old girl from College Station

Lauren Isabell Guiterrez was last seen in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station on Oct. 27 around 11 p.m.
Credit: College Station PD
Local Amber Alert issued for Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, 14.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child alert was upgraded to a local Amber Alert Wednesday, Nov. 3 after a 14-year-old College Station girl was last seen in October.

Lauren Isabell Guiterrez was last seen in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station on Oct. 27 around 11 p.m. 

Authorities believe she is in danger of sexual assault, death and/or serious bodily injury. They also believe she is with someone unrelated to her that is more than three years older. A $1500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to Gutierrez's recovery.

Guiterrez is described to be a Hispanic female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. According to an update on Monday, Nov. 7 from College Station PD, Gutierrez was last seen wearing black vans shoes, blue jeans, and a black shirt with an anime graphic on the front.

If you see her or know any information about her whereabouts, call College Station PD at 979-764-300.

