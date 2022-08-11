Local Amber Alert for missing 14-year-old girl from College Station

Lauren Isabell Guiterrez was last seen in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station on Oct. 27 around 11 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child alert was upgraded to a local Amber Alert Wednesday, Nov. 3 after a 14-year-old College Station girl was last seen in October.

Lauren Isabell Guiterrez was last seen in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station on Oct. 27 around 11 p.m.

Authorities believe she is in danger of sexual assault, death and/or serious bodily injury. They also believe she is with someone unrelated to her that is more than three years older. A $1500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to Gutierrez's recovery.

#AMBERAlert On behalf of the @cstxpolice, the @AANBVTX is issuing a regional @AMBERAlert for Lauren Gutierrez, if you have information please call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or the @MissingKids at 1-800-THELOST pic.twitter.com/TBOhqNTfmS — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 3, 2022

Guiterrez is described to be a Hispanic female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. According to an update on Monday, Nov. 7 from College Station PD, Gutierrez was last seen wearing black vans shoes, blue jeans, and a black shirt with an anime graphic on the front.

If you see her or know any information about her whereabouts, call College Station PD at 979-764-300.

UPDATE***

Lauren Gutierrez was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime graphic on the front (Naruto picture included), blue jeans and black vans.



Our search for her continues and we ask the public to report any information about her whereabouts to CSPD (979)764-3600 pic.twitter.com/G5NPWxjHbS — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 7, 2022

