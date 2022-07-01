Lorena High School student surprised during assembly, gets accepted to West Point Military Academy

Lorena High school student Mason Strauch had no idea why he was called on stage during a surprise assembly. Once his classmates erupted in cheers and the red curtains were pulled back, the future army soldier knew his dreams were about to come true.



"It was completely kept a secret from me. I just kind of been shaking. It was like an adrenaline rush,” said Strauch. “As soon as they called me and told me that I’ve been appointed, I was relieved. “I was tired of waiting. I’ve been waiting for the past seven months. It has all been worth it."



Strauch was selected to attend New York's West Point- U.S. Military Academy. He received a congressional nomination from Congressman Pete Sessions who delivered the good news.



"He is a great student. He is an athlete. All his life he exhibited himself in a manner that has been pleasing. He is also prepared for the toughness,” said Sessions. The United States Military Academy appointment is one that is a $500,000 scholarship. You must show up at work every day, prepared to lead, and serve your country."



West Point has one of the hardest admission processes in the country. Only about 8% of those who apply make the cut. Attending West Point also requires an additional 8 years of service to our country.



"Being in the military is a big honor. My whole life has revolved around serving others and being of service to my community,” said Strauch. “Being in the military is the greatest way I feel someone can serve their community.”



Strauch will begin his studies at West Point in July.