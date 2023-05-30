Mandatory meetings for Marlin High students

The meeting will be for students and parents.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin High School is holding mandatory meetings for its seniors and their parents on Tuesday, May 30, in response to weekend callouts.

Students and parents have the option of either attending a 1 p.m. meeting or 5 p.m. meeting.

In response to a Facebook comment asking whether signing up to either meeting is needed, Marlin ISD said signing up is not necessary. Students and parents only need to attend a meeting time of their choosing.

Marlin ISD officials say there will also be a mandatory meeting for freshman, juniors and sophomores on Wednesday, May 31, for students and parents, at the same two time slots.

